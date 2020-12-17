The new regulation will force banks and other financial institutions to review the environmental impact of their assets and investments. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hong Kong’s financial firms must disclose climate change policies from 2025 under new rules to boost city as ‘green fundraising’ hub
- Banks will have to carry out stress tests next year to ensure their business models can withstand climate-related events
- New regulations announced by SFC and HKMA are designed to equip Hong Kong to grab a chunk of the US$350 billion global green bonds industry
Topic | Green bonds
