Hong Kong’s financial firms must disclose climate change policies from 2025 under new rules to boost city as ‘green fundraising’ hub

  • Banks will have to carry out stress tests next year to ensure their business models can withstand climate-related events
  • New regulations announced by SFC and HKMA are designed to equip Hong Kong to grab a chunk of the US$350 billion global green bonds industry

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:51pm, 17 Dec, 2020

The new regulation will force banks and other financial institutions to review the environmental impact of their assets and investments. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
