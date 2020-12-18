Ant Group operates China’s largest mobile payments app Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group removes small banks’ online deposit products from its platform as it toes the line with China’s new fintech rules
- Small and medium-sized banks across China have used digital platforms as a way of attracting deposits
- PBOC official worries such online-deposit products have high returns and low thresholds for accepting customers
