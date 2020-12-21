Indonesian e-commerce unicorn Tokopedia has attracted interest from several SPACs, as these ‘blank-cheque’ companies become more popular in Asia. Photo: Handout
From Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li to Citic’s private-equity arm, SPACs are gaining traction in Asia
- Surging popularity in the US has Asia-based funds seeking to tap red-hot SPAC capital raising trend
- So-called blank-cheque companies remain in their ‘infancy’ in the region
Topic | Banking & Finance
