Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of his factory in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk engages in Twitter exchange with bitcoin enthusiast about converting Tesla’s balance sheet into cryptocurrency
- Shares of Tesla rose to a record high as investors geared up for the electric carmaker’s much anticipated entrance into the benchmark S&P 500 index on Monday
- Bitcoin rose to a high of US$24,299.75 on Sunday, after passing the US$20,000 milestone for the first time last week
Topic | Bitcoin
