Visitors at a booth of Tencent Music Entertainment at the Beijing Music and Life Show in Beijing in May 2017. Photo: Reuters
Kuke Music hopes to be third-time lucky with its New York initial public offering after two attempts failed in Hong Kong
- Beijing-based classical music streaming service Kuke Music seeks US$50 million IPO on New York Stock Exchange, filing shows
- With customers such as Tencent Music, Kuke Music’s US listing application comes after previous attempts to list in HK
