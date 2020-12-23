Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Deutsche Bank bets on Asia recovery, targets higher profitability in region, APAC CEO says

  • Deutsche Bank expects institutional, capital markets activity to pick as region recovers
  • German lender expects its return on tangible equity in Asia-Pacific to hit 15 per cent by 2022

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Deutsche Bank is betting a faster recovery in Asia will benefit its key businesses in the region and push its profitability higher. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE