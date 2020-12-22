Convoy Global Holdings’ former director Roy Cho Kwai-chee outside the District Court in Wan Chai on November 30, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | ICAC to haul trio at the heart of Convoy’s case back to court as it appeals acquittal verdict in Hong Kong’s biggest fraud probes
- The Department of Justice has filed an appeal against the acquittal of three former Convoy executives in defrauding the company
- The ICAC and DoJ will not appeal against the acquittal of a separate charge of publishing misleading information in Convoy’s 2016 annual report
