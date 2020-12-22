The Hang Seng Index continues to be dominated by financial companies and is viewed as outdated. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong benchmark compiler Hang Seng Indexes proposes increase in constituent stocks for ‘reasonable representation for each industry’
- Increasing constituents to between 65 and 80 can ‘achieve a reasonable representation for each industry’: Hang Seng Indexes
- Proposal seeks at least 25 Hong Kong firms as constituent stocks to address concerns about falling representation
Topic | Hang Seng Index
