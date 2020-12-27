Shenzhen, a key Greater Bay Area city, is only 15 minutes away from Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
HSBC, Deloitte, Sun Hung Kai Properties among firms offering Greater Bay Area work experience to Hong Kong youth
- HSBC says it will grant up to US$1.03 million for scholarships for Hong Kong undergraduates willing to work or study in Beijing’s development zone
- The Greater Bay Area presents huge opportunities for the development of various sectors in Hong Kong: Deloitte
