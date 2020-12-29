Meanwhile, bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record above US$28,000 at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images Meanwhile, bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record above US$28,000 at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images
Meanwhile, bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record above US$28,000 at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Coinbase to suspend trading in cryptocurrency XRP after US watchdog filed charges against its creator, Ripple

  • US regulators last week charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a US$1.3 billion unregistered securities offering
  • The move comes as Coinbase is preparing to become the first major American cryptocurrency exchange to list on the stock market

ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 10:36am, 29 Dec, 2020

