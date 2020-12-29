Kimono-clad staff of Tokyo Stock Exchanges (TSE) and securities companies during the morning trade session at the TSE in Tokyo on 6 January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s market for initial public offerings have not been this hot since the dot-com bubble two decades ago
- The average initial pop for IPOs in the Japanese market this year was nearly 130 per cent, the most since 1999
- The best performer was artificial-intelligence systems firm Headwaters, which jumped 1,090 per cent in its first trade
Topic | IPO
