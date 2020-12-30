Less Hongkongers have bought gold jewellery this year as the pandemic has ruined wedding plans and other celebrations. Photo: Winson Wong
Gold jewellery sales down 80 per cent in Hong Kong this year as Covid-19 puts paid to weddings, birthday parties
- The number of marriages in the first 10 months of 2020 fell 40 per cent, dulling demand for gold jewellery, a traditional Chinese gift for newlyweds
- While jewellery sales have tanked, the price of the precious metal has gone through the roof as investors sought safety from myriad global uncertainties
