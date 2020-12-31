Commonly reported side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong insurers HSBC Life, AXA, OneDegree roll out coverage for side effects of Covid-19 vaccines
- French giant AXA and online insurer OneDegree have both just announced plans to offer free protection for anyone who registers with them
- Hong Kong’s government has procured 22.5 million doses of vaccine to cover the 7.5 million population, with the first batch expected to arrive in January
