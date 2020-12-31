Commonly reported side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain. Photo: AFP Commonly reported side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain. Photo: AFP
Commonly reported side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong insurers HSBC Life, AXA, OneDegree roll out coverage for side effects of Covid-19 vaccines

  • French giant AXA and online insurer OneDegree have both just announced plans to offer free protection for anyone who registers with them
  • Hong Kong’s government has procured 22.5 million doses of vaccine to cover the 7.5 million population, with the first batch expected to arrive in January

Enoch YiuCheryl Heng
Enoch Yiu and Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:52pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Commonly reported side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain. Photo: AFP
