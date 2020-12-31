Ant Group refunded a record HK$1.3 trillion (US$167.7 billion) to 1.55 million retail investors in Hong Kong after its IPO was suspended. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Ant’s record IPO refund causes Hong Kong’s dollar deposits to fall by HK$1 trillion in November, slows hot money inflow
- Hong Kong dollar deposits decreased by over HK$1 trillion, or 12.6 per cent, to HK$7.34 trillion at the end of November
- Total deposits in Hong Kong in the first 11 months still rose 6.3 per cent compared to 2019
