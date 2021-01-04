The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP
IPO
Nongfu Spring, Blue Moon and Smoore – popular IPOs that provided outsized gains to investors in 2020
- Nongfu Spring was the hottest IPO in Hong Kong ever, locking up a record HK$677 billion in the capital
- The suspension of Ant Group’s IPO triggered the ever largest IPO refund in the city on record
Topic | IPO
The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP