The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP
The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP

IPO

Business /  Banking & Finance

Nongfu Spring, Blue Moon and Smoore – popular IPOs that provided outsized gains to investors in 2020

  • Nongfu Spring was the hottest IPO in Hong Kong ever, locking up a record HK$677 billion in the capital
  • The suspension of Ant Group’s IPO triggered the ever largest IPO refund in the city on record

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:54am, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP
The secondary listing of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com raised the most funds in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE