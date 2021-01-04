Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings Ltd., in Hong Kong on Monday, December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings Ltd., in Hong Kong on Monday, December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings Ltd., in Hong Kong on Monday, December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg

SFC

Convoy’s board swells to 16 directors as boardroom manoeuvres continue in shareholders’ jostle for control

  • Convoy Global Holdings appointed three directors to its board on January 1, adding to the two who were named in November
  • The five expand the company’s board to 16 directors

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:58am, 4 Jan, 2021

