Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong
Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong

Hang Seng Bank

Business /  Banking & Finance

Hang Seng Bank to appoint first woman as its chairman later this year

  • Independent director Irene Lee to replace Raymond Ch’ien as chairman following the bank’s annual meeting in the second quarter
  • Lee serves as a board member at HSBC and executive chairman of Hysan Development company

Topic |   Hang Seng Bank
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:12pm, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong
Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE