Hang Seng Bank said it would name the first woman to serve as its chairman since it was founded in 1933. Photo: Winson Wong
Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank to appoint first woman as its chairman later this year
- Independent director Irene Lee to replace Raymond Ch’ien as chairman following the bank’s annual meeting in the second quarter
- Lee serves as a board member at HSBC and executive chairman of Hysan Development company
