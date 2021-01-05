Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo

US-China relations

Business /  Banking & Finance

New York Stock Exchange scraps plan to delist China’s telecoms stocks in surprise U-turn before policy takes effect

  • China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom had been set to delist from the NYSE as soon as Thursday
  • The move to delist the companies followed a US order to bar American investors from owning blacklisted companies with ties to China’s military

Topic |   US-China relations
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 1:26pm, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watched President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE