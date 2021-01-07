HSBC said it would cut year-end bonuses for junior staff after it navigated a difficult operating environment in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC to cut year-end bonuses for junior staff by 22.5 per cent as coronavirus pandemic weighs on performance
- HSBC’s profit in the first nine months of 2020 fell by 62 per cent as business activity weakened during pandemic
- Total compensation for affected employees is mostly flat or slightly up year-on-year, HSBC spokeswoman said.
