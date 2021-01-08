MSCI said it would drop the Hong Kong shares of three of China’s biggest telecoms from its global benchmarks a day after the New York Stock Exchange said it would delist the companies. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance
MSCI to drop China Mobile, two other Chinese telecoms stocks from indices
- Hong Kong-traded shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to be dropped from indices at close of business on Friday
- Decision followed further guidance from the Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday
