Retailer Song Huiyan live-streams modelling her dresses to clients from her shop in Beijing. Photo: AP
Bilibili and Kuaishou’s Hong Kong listings will showcase the e-commerce prowess of China’s video-sharing giants
- Kuaishou Technology targets up to US$5 billion in Hong Kong IPO and Bilibili applies to raise about US$3 billion via a secondary listing
- ByteDance is said to be mulling spinning off domestic video-sharing service Douyin in Hong Kong listing
