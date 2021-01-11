Chinese companies and financiers are stepping up their investments in Southeast Asia’s renewable power sector. Photo: Xinhua
Energy
Chinese firms step up investments in climate-friendly power projects in Southeast Asia as costs fall, policy shifts
- Supported by solar equipment makers, Chinese investors are in a strong position in terms of cost-competitiveness in project tenders
- While Chinese investors are paying more attention to renewable energy, they will not stop investing in fossil fuel projects in the region, says WaterRock Energy Economics
Topic | Energy
Chinese companies and financiers are stepping up their investments in Southeast Asia’s renewable power sector. Photo: Xinhua