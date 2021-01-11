Wall Street banks will delist derivatives linked to China Telecom stock in Hong Kong among others. Photo: Bloomberg
Wall Street banks to delist derivative products linked to China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom in Hong Kong to comply with US sanctions
- The delisted derivatives represent about 4 per cent of over 12,000 derivative products in Hong Kong linked to China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom
- New York Stock Exchange will delist China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom to comply with an executive order
