First Gen, part of KKR’s Asia-Pacific portfolio, is a power generation company in the Philippines with an installed capacity of 2,763 MW. Photo: First Gen Linkedin
Infrastructure
KKR closes first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund at US$3.9 billion as coronavirus boom in public spending brews
- The US investment group put about US$300 million in the fund alongside external investors from its own balance sheet and employees
- KKR’s Asia-Pacific infrastructure portfolio companies include India Grid Trust and Virescent Infrastructure
Topic | Infrastructure
First Gen, part of KKR’s Asia-Pacific portfolio, is a power generation company in the Philippines with an installed capacity of 2,763 MW. Photo: First Gen Linkedin