Sanctions mean the manager will not be able to track the Hang Seng Index and is no longer fit for duty, says former HKMA head Joseph Yam. Photo: Edmond So
US-China decoupling
HKMA has power to change Tracker Fund manager to get round US sanctions, Hong Kong leaders say
- Calls for a new manager came after incumbent State Street Global said it must fall in line with US sanctions on certain Chinese firms, potentially harming small investors
- The sanctions mean the manager will not be able to track the Hang Seng Index and is no longer fit for duty, says former HKMA head Joseph Yam
Topic | US-China decoupling
Sanctions mean the manager will not be able to track the Hang Seng Index and is no longer fit for duty, says former HKMA head Joseph Yam. Photo: Edmond So