HKMA has power to change Tracker Fund manager to get round US sanctions, Hong Kong leaders say

  • Calls for a new manager came after incumbent State Street Global said it must fall in line with US sanctions on certain Chinese firms, potentially harming small investors
  • The sanctions mean the manager will not be able to track the Hang Seng Index and is no longer fit for duty, says former HKMA head Joseph Yam

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:28pm, 12 Jan, 2021

