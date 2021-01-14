A branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing on June 26, 2013. Photo: Reuters A branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing on June 26, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Guangdong regulator reprimands 30 banks, financial firms for using their apps for unauthorised data access and collection

  • Provincial government reprimanded dozens of financial institutions whose mobile applications infringed users’ privacy, according to a statement
  • Latest effort highlights China’s continued process to contain excessive risks brought on by fintech companies

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Jan, 2021

