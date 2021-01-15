Kuaishou’s stand at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Getty Images Kuaishou’s stand at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Getty Images
Kuaishou’s stand at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Getty Images

Tencent-backed video-sharing app Kuaishou wins green light from Hong Kong to raise up to US$6 billion

  • With a user base of 300 million daily live-streaming users, Beijing-based Kuaishou is the world’s second-largest video-sharing app
  • IPO could set the stage for listings by competitors Bilibili, Douyin and iQiyi

Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:38am, 15 Jan, 2021

