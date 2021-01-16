Hong Kong and Macau residents opened more than 127,000 type II and type III mainland settlement accounts last year. Photo: AP
China’s yuan replaces US dollar as most used currency in Greater Bay Area: central bank
- Transactions worth US$2.65 trillion were cleared in the zone last year, says Guangzhou branch of People’s Bank of China
- Cross-border electronic billing could making lives of development zone residents more convenient, central bank says
