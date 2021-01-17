Potential buyers line up at the sales office for Wheelock Properties’ Monaco development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Strong sales at Wheelock’s Monaco project bode well as hundreds queue for Hong Kong’s first new homes launch of 2021
- The developer and property agents expected all flats to be sold by the end of Sunday because of the relatively low prices and good location of the project
- More than 3,700 potential buyers registered to bid for the 145 flats in Kai Tak priced between HK$20,368 and HK$25,708 per sq ft
