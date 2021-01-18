A view of Hong Kong Island from the Ocean Terminal at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on January 15, 2021. Photo: Sun Yeung
China’s bank tsar gives a vote of confidence to Hong Kong’s ‘vital and ‘indispensable’ role as Asia’s financial hub, offshore yuan centre
- Hong Kong is vital to China development in many aspects, CBIRC chairman Guo Shuqing said
- Hong Kong is vital in the Chinese economy’s dual-circulation development and as the offshore centre for the internationalisation of the yuan, he said
A view of Hong Kong Island from the Ocean Terminal at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on January 15, 2021. Photo: Sun Yeung