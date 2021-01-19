Bankers expect the strong pipeline of IPOs this year will lead to more capital flowing into Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Shareholders cash in on Hong Kong stock market rally as investors snap up jumbo block-trade shares sales
- Large-scale block trades accounted for 80 per cent of all listed companies’ stock sales in the fortnight to January 8
- Pre-IPO investors and founders cash in on the Hang Seng Index’s 2,000 point rally since December 22
