HSBC has set a goal of being ‘net zero’ in terms of carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC
HSBC chairman: Transition financing needed to achieve 2050 ‘net zero’ climate goals, divestment not the answer
- UK charity ShareAction has targeted the bank over its financing for the fossil fuel industry
- Overnight divestment not the best option for the environment or affected communities, says Mark Tucker
