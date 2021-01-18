HSBC has set a goal of being ‘net zero’ in terms of carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg HSBC has set a goal of being ‘net zero’ in terms of carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC

HSBC chairman: Transition financing needed to achieve 2050 ‘net zero’ climate goals, divestment not the answer

  • UK charity ShareAction has targeted the bank over its financing for the fossil fuel industry
  • Overnight divestment not the best option for the environment or affected communities, says Mark Tucker

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:51pm, 18 Jan, 2021

