The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters

US-China relations

Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong could spearhead China’s financial integration with world, digital yuan use: government officials

  • Whatever Hong Kong does to fulfil its role, it must serve China’s national strategic goal, says SFC’s Julia Leung
  • Undersecretary for financial services says city could be a hub for promoting China’s sovereign digital currency

Topic |   US-China relations
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
The digital yuan, which has already been used in transactions worth more than 2 billion yuan in mainland China, could be used by Hong Kong residents for spending within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE