A Fancl branded store in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook A Fancl branded store in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Blackstone, Carlyle, Bain among suitors fine-tuning bids for Asian distributor of Fancl’s beauty products ahead of Friday deadline

  • Blackstone, Carlyle, Bain Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Citic Capital are the last suitors standing in the auction after a dozen were whittled down to five
  • Deal may peg the company’s value between US$600 million and US$900 million

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Jan, 2021

