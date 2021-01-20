A Fancl branded store in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Blackstone, Carlyle, Bain among suitors fine-tuning bids for Asian distributor of Fancl’s beauty products ahead of Friday deadline
- Blackstone, Carlyle, Bain Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Citic Capital are the last suitors standing in the auction after a dozen were whittled down to five
- Deal may peg the company’s value between US$600 million and US$900 million
