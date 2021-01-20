Elliott Management plans to close its Hong Kong offices and shift its employees to Tokyo and London as some question the city’s standing as an international financial centre. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hedge fund Elliott Management to shift operations to London and Tokyo as it closes its Hong Kong office
- Bank of East Asia said it would sell its life insurance business in September after a long-running legal battle with hedge fund
- Elliott has had a presence in Hong Kong for 15 years
