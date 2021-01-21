The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Tencent-backed video sharing app Kuaishou kicks off Hong Kong IPO targeting US$5 billion
- Kuaishou Tech will launch its Hong Kong IPO in a price range that tops at HK$93 per share, which could help it raise US$5 billion
- The loss-making company is poised to expand into online payment services, following a similar move by its competitor Douyin
Topic | IPO
