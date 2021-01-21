The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed video sharing app Kuaishou kicks off Hong Kong IPO targeting US$5 billion

  • Kuaishou Tech will launch its Hong Kong IPO in a price range that tops at HK$93 per share, which could help it raise US$5 billion
  • The loss-making company is poised to expand into online payment services, following a similar move by its competitor Douyin

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:26pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou in Beijing on May 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE