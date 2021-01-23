Illustration: Henry Wong/SCMP
Who’s who of mainland financiers in Hong Kong as Mandarin becomes the common tongue for Central’s investment bankers
- Mainlanders take up about 60 per cent of all investment banking jobs in Hong Kong, up 10 percentage points from 2015, and their share may widen to between 65 per cent and 70 per cent over the next four years
- Chinese banks have increased their share of Hong Kong’s deals, making up seven of last year’s top 10 IPO bookrunners
Topic | Banking & Finance
Illustration: Henry Wong/SCMP