A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout
Ant Group’s architect of mutual aid platform quits as insurance chief amid industry shake-out in world’s largest fintech market
- Yin Ming is the first member of Ant senior management to quit after the suspension of its listing in November
- Ant Group’s insurance business, including the Xianghubao mutual aid platform, reported 52 billion yuan in premium income in the 12 months ended June 2020
Topic | Banking & Finance
