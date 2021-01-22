A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout
A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ant Group’s architect of mutual aid platform quits as insurance chief amid industry shake-out in world’s largest fintech market

  • Yin Ming is the first member of Ant senior management to quit after the suspension of its listing in November
  • Ant Group’s insurance business, including the Xianghubao mutual aid platform, reported 52 billion yuan in premium income in the 12 months ended June 2020

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:16pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout
A screen grab of the Xianghubao service. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE