Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Blackstone, Carlyle to compete with Chinese bidders for Asian distributor of Fancl’s beauty products

  • Blackstone, Carlyle, Sequoia Capital China and Citic Capital submitted bids ahead of Friday’s deadline, according to people familiar with the plan
  • Range of bids narrows to roughly US$700 million to US$900 million, with Tencent and JD.com waiting to team up with auction winner

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 10:30am, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE