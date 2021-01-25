Fancl’s range of beauty products on display in an outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | Blackstone, Carlyle to compete with Chinese bidders for Asian distributor of Fancl’s beauty products
- Blackstone, Carlyle, Sequoia Capital China and Citic Capital submitted bids ahead of Friday’s deadline, according to people familiar with the plan
- Range of bids narrows to roughly US$700 million to US$900 million, with Tencent and JD.com waiting to team up with auction winner
