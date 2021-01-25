Short video-sharing platform Kuaishou plans to raise up to US$5.4 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kuaishou aims to sell shares at up to HK$115 each, as world’s second-largest video sharing app kicks off bumper Hong Kong IPO
- The share sale will raise as much as US$5.4 billion pre-greenshoe and US$6.2 billion post-greenshoe, according to a terms sheet
- The deal values Kuaishou at as much as US$61.7 billion if the greenshoe is fully exercised
