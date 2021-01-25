Bank of America is putting a bit of extra cash into its employees pockets for 2020 despite a difficult operating environment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Bank of America to give bulk of its employees US$750 in cash or stock as bonuses
- Bonuses are on top of regular annual incentive pay, according to internal memo
- Payments come as banks are navigating how to balance compensation with difficult operating environment
Topic | Banking & Finance
