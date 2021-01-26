Hong Kong’s government is marketing its second green bond after announcing plans to issue up to HK$100 billion in sustainable bonds in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong marketing second green bond, key part of push to be Asia’s sustainable financing hub
- Hong Kong’s government announced plans to issue up to HK$100 billion in green bonds in 2018
- Green and sustainable financing opportunities could top US$29 trillion globally in the next decade
