Hong Kong’s government is marketing its second green bond after announcing plans to issue up to HK$100 billion in sustainable bonds in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s government is marketing its second green bond after announcing plans to issue up to HK$100 billion in sustainable bonds in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong marketing second green bond, key part of push to be Asia’s sustainable financing hub

  • Hong Kong’s government announced plans to issue up to HK$100 billion in green bonds in 2018
  • Green and sustainable financing opportunities could top US$29 trillion globally in the next decade

Chad Bray
Updated: 1:28pm, 26 Jan, 2021

