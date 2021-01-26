Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock to vote against directors, flag companies for sale that are slow to address climate change risks
- World’s biggest asset manager to incorporate climate risks in markets assumptions, introduce new products aligned to emissions goals
- Pandemic drove BlackRock to ‘confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully’, CEO Larry Fink says
Topic | Banking & Finance
