Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg
Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

BlackRock to vote against directors, flag companies for sale that are slow to address climate change risks

  • World’s biggest asset manager to incorporate climate risks in markets assumptions, introduce new products aligned to emissions goals
  • Pandemic drove BlackRock to ‘confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully’, CEO Larry Fink says

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg
Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the coronavirus pandemic drove the world’s biggest asset manager to confront the threat of climate change ‘more forcefully’. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE