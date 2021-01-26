Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion initial public offering was scrapped in November over concerns about systemic risk and consumer complaints. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s IPO could be revived after ‘problem solved’, hints China’s central bank governor
- Yi Gang said Ant Group situation is a ‘complicated issue’, noted its payments business continues as normal
- PBOC governor said there needs to be more international cooperation on regulating fintech, particularly on consumer data
Topic | Banking & Finance
