Hong Kong’s government raised US$2.5 billion in what it said was Asia’s first 30-year sovereign green bond. Photo: Felix Wong
Climate change: Hong Kong’s government raises US$2.5 billion as it prices Asia’s first ever 30-year sovereign green bond
- Hong Kong plans to issue up to US$12.9 billion in green bonds under programme announced nearly three years ago
- Tuesday’s 30-year green bond represents the longest tenor debt ever offered by Hong Kong’s government
Topic | Banking & Finance
Hong Kong’s government raised US$2.5 billion in what it said was Asia’s first 30-year sovereign green bond. Photo: Felix Wong