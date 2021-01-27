Hong Kong’s government raised US$2.5 billion in what it said was Asia’s first 30-year sovereign green bond. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s government raised US$2.5 billion in what it said was Asia’s first 30-year sovereign green bond. Photo: Felix Wong
Climate change: Hong Kong’s government raises US$2.5 billion as it prices Asia’s first ever 30-year sovereign green bond

  • Hong Kong plans to issue up to US$12.9 billion in green bonds under programme announced nearly three years ago
  • Tuesday’s 30-year green bond represents the longest tenor debt ever offered by Hong Kong’s government

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:39pm, 27 Jan, 2021

