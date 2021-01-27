In this July 9, 2020 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Wall Street bankers in Asia are enjoying more bonuses that come with a revival in deal flows in the region. Photo: AP
Morgan Stanley, Goldman set biggest bonus bumps for Asia bankers as deal flows rebound
- Compensation for investment bankers was boosted by about 20 per cent at Morgan Stanley, 15 per cent at Goldman Sachs
- The increases for UBS, JPMorgan and Citigroup bankers in the region range from 3 to 10 per cent, according to people familiar
