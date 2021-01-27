A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Kuaishou’s bankers close order book two days early as investors scramble for US$5.4 billion IPO by Tencent-backed video-app operator

  • Kuaishou’s Hong Kong public offering attracts pledges from investors worth more than 200 times, surpassing the initial reception to Ant IPO
  • Driven by the fear of missing out, investors’ optimism on the loss-making short video platform outweighs concerns on its profitability

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A user uploading a selfie during the HKTDC Food Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 17 August 2018. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE