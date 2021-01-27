(L to R) Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Exchange Fund Investment Office; Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and Francis Chu, Chief Operating Officer of the Exchange Fund Investment Office meet the press in January 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Exchange Fund reports late surge in income as markets rebound, expanding currency war chest to US$581 billion
- Returns recovered over the course of the year after the coronavirus pandemic rattled markets in early 2020
- Exchange Fund’s size of war chest stood at HK$4.5 trillion even after 82 interventions in 2020 to protect its currency peg
