A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images
Cathay Pacific
Business /  Banking & Finance

Cathay Pacific sells convertible bonds to buttress finances as air travel remains in the doldrums amid lingering Covid-19 pandemic

  • The airline sells convertible bonds with a guaranteed coupon of 2.75 per cent
  • Hong Kong’s largest airline warned Monday it may cut passenger flight capacity by almost two-thirds

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 9:08am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE