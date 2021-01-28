A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane making its landing approach at Heathrow Airport in West London. Photo: Getty Images
Cathay Pacific sells convertible bonds to buttress finances as air travel remains in the doldrums amid lingering Covid-19 pandemic
- The airline sells convertible bonds with a guaranteed coupon of 2.75 per cent
- Hong Kong’s largest airline warned Monday it may cut passenger flight capacity by almost two-thirds
