China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are seeking to have the delisting of their shares in New York reversed now that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden delays Trump’s ban on investments in companies with similar names to blacklisted Chinese firms
- Deadline extended until May 27 for companies with similar names to companies deemed to have ties to China’s military
- Biden administration is conducting ‘complex reviews’ of Trump policies on China
Topic | Banking & Finance
China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are seeking to have the delisting of their shares in New York reversed now that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Photo: AP